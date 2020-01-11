By Taiwo Okanlawon

An Instagram user has shared a story about how a teenage girl was allegedly being pestered by her Mathematics teacher in Lagos.

The lady identified as Noble Queen on Instagram leaked an alleged chat of him requesting for sex from a female SS3 student of the school.

The man identified as Mr Raymond is allegedly the HOD Maths of the school owned by the family of popular entertainers, Teni and Niniola Apata.

She wrote:

A senior Maths Teacher of ( APATA MEMORIAL SCHOOL (okota Isolo )in chat with an SS3 students Requesting for “S*X” As seen in the screenshot the teacher by name is MR.RAYMOND (HOD of Mathematics)requested to have ‘’SEX” which he identified as (CODED RUNS) with a senior secondary student of Apata memorial school.

MR RAYMOND HOD of Maths in Apata memorial school uses his authority in seducing underaged students asking them for s*x and promising them good grades in return !! PLEASE I HOPE THIS INFORMATION GETS TO A HIGHER AUTHORITY!! SO MANY STUDENTS ARE GOING THROUGH A LOT BY THIS TEACHERS!!!

Please @tenientertainer @officialniniola please help in fishing out this man and doing the right thing .. !! He is a father and has kids ..the girl in question is still very young and her identity can’t be released in order to prevent this man from hurting her‼️‼️‼️ please do something!!!!

See the chat below;