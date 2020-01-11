Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers affirmed the Wilfred Ndidi will be expected to be out of action for between three and four weeks.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international suffered an injury in training on Tuesday and went under the knife on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rodgers confirmed Wilfred Ndidi had a successful surgery and has started his recovery process.

“It went very well,” Rodgers told the national media, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Southampton.

“It was a good operation. He’s now back in and straight into his recovery. Something around that [three or four weeks]. Sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it can’t be.”

The Nigeria international has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season before the injury setback.