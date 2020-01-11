Marcus Rashford marked his 200th Manchester United appearance in style by scoring twice as the Red Devils returned to winning ways by despatching Norwich.

Rashford, 22, became the third-youngest player to reach the landmark for the club and opened the scoring in the first half by stabbing home Juan Mata’s deep cross to the back post.

United dominated possession throughout the game and were rampant in the second half.

England international Rashford netted his second after Brandon Williams was brought down in the box by Norwich keeper goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Anthony Martial, who is also closing in on a double century of United games, rose highest to nod in from another inch-perfect Mata cross to seal victory before the hour mark.

Full-back Williams should have scored for the hosts but somehow blazed his effort high into the Stretford End from two yards out with the goal gaping wide open, but Mason Greenwood came off the bench to stroke in a lovely fourth.

Norwich’s best chance fell to midfielder Todd Cantwell at 1-0 on the stroke of half-time, but the England Under-21 international’s low curler was kept out by a stunning save from David de Gea.

United move back into fifth place, five points behind Chelsea, while the Canaries remain rooted to the foot of the division, along with seven points from safety having played a game more than the three teams above them.