Queen Elizabeth has reportedly called an emergency meeting of the British royal family to discuss Meghan and Harry’s future roles, after their shock announcement of stepping down from royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have all been invited to attend the talks at the monarch’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, reported metro.co.uk.

It will be the first meeting of the four since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock announcement on Wednesday that they will be stepping down as senior royals.

According to sources Charles will be travelling from Birkhall in Scotland, William from his Kensington Palace apartment while Harry from Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle.

They are expected to discuss a range of options and will try to come to an agreement before the meeting ends to stop the crisis causing lasting damage to the British monarchy, the newspaper reported on Saturday night.

Faced with speculation her grandson may leave the country to join his wife and son in Canada as early as next week, the Queen reportedly gave a 72 hour ultimatum for the pair’s future roles in the family to be finalised.