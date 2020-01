Event planner and sister to the Ikeji’s Sandra Ikeji said she was going to break Guinness world record as a bride with most bridesmaids and she did it!

The new bride who held her traditional wedding with hubby Arinze last weekend in Nkwerre, Imo state is full of joy as she walked down the aisle with her boo today January 11th, 2019.

Sandra’s 200 bridesmaids were definitely on point with friends and family in attendance at the event. See pictures and videos.