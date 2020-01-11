Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has joined Saudi Arabia Pro League club Al Adalah.

John Ogu who made the announcement on Friday expressed his delight to be back in action after seven months without a Club.

He left Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva at the end of last season after five trophy-ladened seasons at the Club.

Ogu has now signed a six month deal with the club who sit on 15th spot in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

“Super Excited to have Joined football club @aladalahclub in Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to the Challenges going forward. God is the Greatest,” Ogu said in a tweet.

However, Ogu’s next challenge might be against top of the table Al Nassr, who have Nigerian winger Ahmed Musa in ranks.

Here is a video of @ogujohnugo official Presentation to the media. See the smile self…..This man has missed playing mhen…😀 Welcome back John….