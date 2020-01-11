By Ayodele Efunla

Late Mrs. Abosede Folasade Ransome-Kuti, wife of the legendary human rights and pro-democracy activist Dr. Bekololari Ransome-Kuti, who died on 3 December 2019 was buried on Thursday in Lagos, Nigeria.

Abosede who was born on the 7th of January 1945 attended Yejide Girls Grammar School, Ibadan, Oyo State and Pitmans College, London.

She was the Chief Executive Officer of Boselli Ventures Limited, Anthony, Lagos until her death.

The burial arrangements started on Thursday 9 January with service of songs at Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, while the lying in state was held on Friday, January 10 at her residence in Anthony Village, Lagos.

A commendation service was also organised in her honour at the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos after which interment followed.

Her Family and friends then gathered at Grandeur event centre for the reception.

Here are some photographs from the event as captured by the P.M.NEWS’ lens: