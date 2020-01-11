Asisat Oshoala has responded to the evidence which showed that she was voted against by NFF Reforms Committee members which include Osasu Obayiwuana, Chisom Mbonu and former Captain of Super Falcons, Perpetua Nwokocha.

Asisat Oshoala, who equalled the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha after she won the African Women’s Player of the Year for a fourth time on Tuesday, garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout while South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana earned 247 votes.

The difference between Oshoala and Nchout was the closest gap ever in the history of the Caf award.

However, the Barcelona star insists that she has no issue with Nigerians who did not vote for her.

“For me, I don’t think that anyone should be obligated to vote for anyone,” Oshoala told Goal on Friday.

“If you think you want to vote for me, it’s fine. I am not the first player this will happen to.

“The only thing in my head right now is about how to help my team to win a lot of laurels as much as we can this year. We have the Spanish Cup game, the league, and the Champions League.

“I also have the African Women’s Cup of Nations. So, I think there is a lot to worry about than thinking of winning the African Women’s Player of the Year in 2020.”

Oshoala has scored 10 goals in 13 Primera Iberdrola games this season for Barcelona and she is hoping to continue with her fine form as they take on Tacon in their next encounter on Saturday.