A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in this year’s Ondo State governorship election, Adebanjo Edema, has promised to make the state an industrial hub in Africa if elected.

Edema told newsmen that his decision to contest the governorship seat under the platform of PDP was to make Ondo the best-administered state in the country of which all its citizens would be proud.

He promised to ensure qualitative healthcare and education at all levels as well as the promotion of skills and social protection for good governance.

13 aspirants have already shown interest in the Ondo governorship election under the platform of PDP.

Edema, who said he represented the link between the older generation and the young ones, promised to turn Ondo into an enviable industrial state with a high level of manufacturing capacity.

According to him, “we will operate with a loving heart on the template of abundant life for all with a strong commitment to skills development, hard work and excellence.

“Our education and health programme will not only build boldly on the existing platforms but will do all to be next to none in Africa.

“An opportunity to serve as governor will facilitate a better future for the people through inclusive and qualitative education, good health care delivery, social protection, adoption of technology, among others.

“I believe that the development of Ondo must be such that all stakeholders are contributors, every community will have a role to play, we have lots of potential, rich natural, mineral and human resources and with good governance, the state will be better,” he said.

Edema said he had what it would take to perform better as governor and promised to provide an enabling environment to the people.

He expressed strong hope in his emergence during the party’s primaries.

The aspirant restated his commitment to ensuring that persons with disabilities would have access to life-long learning opportunities.

Among his blueprint for moving the state forward were agricultural revolution and food security, industrialization, infrastructural and youth development, human capacity and skill development.

