Afrobeat singer Niniola has released the video, of her single “Omo Rapala”. The record which was shot in Lagos shows off The Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, Obesere, who’s been dubbed the original “Omo Rapala” on the streets, endorsing and blessing Niniola with his appearance.

Ace music video director, Adasa Cookey directed the visuals.