Former Nigerian government anti-corruption official, Nuru Ribadu, on Saturday, brought together top Nigerian politicians under one roof.

They all sat together at a solemn occasion held at Al-Nur Mosque in Abuja during the wedding ceremony of the son of Nuhu Ribadu, Mahmud and his wife, Amina Aliyu Ismaila.

Top politicians at the event include Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National leader of All Progressives Congress.

Other dignitaries who also attended the event were: The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari; former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wammako; former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana.