North Korean President Kim Jong Un received birthday greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump, even though their personal relationship is not enough for a return to talks, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

The comments came against the backdrop of stalled denuclearisation talks following a flurry of diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea in 2018 and early 2019.

Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said Kim could personally like Trump, he would not lead his country on the basis of personal feelings.

He added that North Korea has been deceived under the leadership of President Trump.

“Although Chairman Kim Jong Un has good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word, `personal’.

“We have been deceived by the United States, being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us.

“North Korea will not discuss proposals such as those Trump made at his last summit with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February 2019,’’ the foreign ministry adviser said.

According to him, the North will not give up its nuclear facilities for partial sanctions relief, and will only return to talks when the U.S. makes concessions.

“The reopening of dialogue between the DPRK and the U.S. may be possible only under the condition of the latter’s absolute agreement on the issues raised by the former, but we know well that the U.S. is neither ready nor able to do so,” he said.

The abbreviation DPRK refers to the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, said Saturday’s comments show how ties between leaders are sometimes only marginally useful for diplomacy.

“At least one member of the U.S.-North Korea diplomatic `bromance’ is mature enough to admit that personal feelings are just that.

“Kim Kye Gwan’s statement doesn’t close the door on diplomacy any more than it already was,” Richey added.

However, he underlined how the U.S. and North Korea have fundamentally different strategic interests with almost no meaningful overlap.

The North Korean adviser also cautioned South Korea to steer clear of ties between the North and the U.S., saying it should not seek “to play a mediator role”.

On Friday, a South Korean official said Trump had asked the South Koreans to pass on birthday greetings to North Korea.

“For South Korea to meddle in personal relations between Kim and Trump was presumptuous,’’ he noted.

The North Korean adviser added that the North had already directly received from Trump a letter with the greetings.

“But they seem not to know that there is a special liaison channel between the top leaders of the DPRK and the United States,” he added.

However, South Korea’s presidential Blue House declined to comment.

“The North’s comments come after South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s administration signaled it wanted to renew “independent” economic engagement with the North.

“This is another slap in the face, which Moon seems determined to accept ad infinitum,” Richey added. (Reuters/NAN)