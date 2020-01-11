The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry may already have had their financial independence plan all plotted out before the shock announcement last week that they wanted to step back from royal duties.

The Times of London reported today that Meghan had signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

The Duchess of Sussex was said to have completed the recording before she left for Canada on a six-week break with Prince Harry.

The signing was in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that is dedicated to conserving wildlife and helps protect the animals from poaching, according to The Times.

According to another report, senior members of the royal family suspect Meghan and Harry of already agreeing to several other deals with ‘firms including Disney’.

Some are likely to speculate that the deal hints at the former actress’ future career plans, which may see the royal couple use their status to draw attention to chosen causes and make billions using their celebrity status.

The Mail Online said if the couple decide to keep their royal titles while touting themselves for hire, their combined money-spinning potential could be greater than any A-lister in history.

As superstars of the international circuit, they would be able to command six or even seven-figure fees just for turning up at an event.

Experts said becoming a brand ambassador for a global giant such as or Apple could earn the couple tens of millions annually. A nine-figure sum each year – $100million – would add up to $1billion (£760million) over a decade, the Mail reported.

In a bombshell announcement on Wednesday, they said they would work to become financially independent.

It remains unclear exactly how this will work, but experts have suggested they could make millions with endorsement deals or brand partnerships.