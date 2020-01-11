Lola Omotayo and Paul Okoye’s twins

”One More Night” crooner, songwriter, dancer, and entertainer Peter Okoye or better still Mr P is in the news today, as his wife Lola Omotayo shared a picture of Paul Okoye’s twins on her timeline.

The twins Peter and Paul Okoye who are no longer music partners have had a long-standing rift for a while and even though their wives want peace to reign, family issues are best settled by family.

Auntie Lollipop and her favourite twins Nathan & Nadia! 😍😍🥰🥰🥰😇😇😇❤❤❤❤👸🤴🧚‍♀️🧚‍♂️👫 Gosh they both make my heart melt. TGIF #newgenerationtwins #ejima #ibeji #mybabies #loveliveshere❤ #cameronandalionascousins #blessed #okoyetwins

PSquare which used to be a brand is no more as the brothers are now independent of each other with Rudeboy and Mr P as their adopted names.