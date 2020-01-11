In furtherance of road rehabilitation and construction, the Lagos State Government has begun the process for construction of 19.39-kilometre road network to resolve the problem of flooding in Ijegun, Ijagemo and Ijedodo in Ojo Local Government.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye made the disclosure during a visit to the area in the company of the member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ojo Constituency 1, Mr. Olusegun Akande; Permanent Secretary, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Hotonou and his counterpart in the Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde and a retinue of engineers to validate the design of the road.

Adeyoye observed that the topography of the area made it prone to flooding in addition to blockage of the channels as a result of construction of illegal structures.

Noting that the new design will address the issue of flooding, the Special Adviser stated that the project would be executed in phases with the construction of bridges to ensure the roads were above water level.

He maintained that upon completion, the road would bring relief to residents and change the socio-economic life in the vicinity, especially along Ijagemo and Ijedodo roads as well as the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Also speaking during the tour, Mr. Olusegun Akande urged community leaders and residents of the area to support the project by cooperating with the government in removing all encumbrances that might delay its completion.