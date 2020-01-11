The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the suspension of the use of National Identification Number for registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME.

This was revealed by JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, while briefing journalists in Abuja on Saturday.

The latest announcement came after the board last year said from 2020, candidates will register for its examinations with their national ID numbers to solve the challenges of multiple registrations.

However, Oloyede said the move was to provide more time for candidates to get their national identification numbers before 2021.

He said the suspension was also to address the technical challenges experienced at some centres.

He asked candidates to disregard the use of NIN for the 2020 registration and strictly comply with other procedures for the registration.

Oloyede, however, noted that JAMB will consider the use of NIMC for the 2021 exams.