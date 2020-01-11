Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, Vice-Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo, has urged students of the institution to be hardworking and diligent, and strive to contribute their own quota towards national development.

Ezemonye stated this during the 21st matriculation ceremony of the institution on Saturday.

In his speech entitled: “Rubies 2020” Ezemonye said that all the 49 programmes offered by the university were fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and other relevant professional bodies.

He urged all the 728 matriculating students to adhere strictly to the matriculation oath, noting that the institution had zero tolerance for social vices.

Ezemonye, who informed the students that the institution was a ‘smart campus university’, added that as the first premier private university in the country, it was proud to be the leading campus driving all its activities on ICT platform.

“Our members of staff and students are currently digital-ready, with compulsory and continual Cisco Information Technology (IT Essential) certification training.

“We have reached a deliberate decision to ensure the sustenance of the vision and mission of the university, with our current innovations in smart campus, entrepreneurial inclusiveness in all disciplines, quality education delivery and internationalisation of programme, professionalism, with our blue sky graduates as testimonies,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

The matriculating students performed the symbolic signing of the matriculation register in their respective schools and colleges.