Controversial comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has revealed that she is very sick, cannot sleep and cry in her dreams, as he has been hospitalised.

Schwarzenegger is a controversial Ghanaian comedian and media personality.

She is well-known individual who has attained notoriety for engaging in acts that sometimes outrage, shock, disappoint or divide members of the public. In 2015, she was arrested in Accra for reportedly beating a man who reportedly stole her iPhone.

Schwarzenegger, whose real name is Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa took to her Instagram on Saturday to express how she felt.

Her mood was certainly as a result of the loss of a close friend.

She wrote: “I am very sick, I can’t sleep, can’t eat, I cry in my dreams and wake to a wet pillow since Tuesday night and as at now very depressed.

“My friend’s death is taking its toll on me….was hospitalized again this morning. Pray for me for me…I am broken.”