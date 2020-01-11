In a bid to end the menace of hepatitis, some groups in the FCT on Saturday carried out mass enlightenment campaign, free screening and subsidised vaccination for journalists.

The exercise was done in collaboration with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mike Omotosho Foundation and Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission.

Secretary, Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission, Ms Adeayo Olaitan, said that the exercise was aimed at creating more awareness on hepatitis, its implications, treatment and appropriate management.

“Basically what we came here for is mass enlightenment in collaboration with different partners; if journalists are aware of the implications of hepatitis, it will be extended to the public domain,’’ she said.

According to her, the outreach became necessary to curb the prevalence of the viral disease, which is easily contacted through sweats, saliva, and blood and can be very active outside the body for over five weeks.

“We are basically looking at hepatitis B and hepatitis C because they are viral and life-threatening.

“Hepatitis B does not have a cure, but has a vaccine, which is the means of prevention, and it requires three doses of vaccine over a course of three months to be protected from the virus.’’

She, further explained that those who tested positive would be referred to the appropriate medical facility for consultation, treatment and management.

Similarly, the FCT Chairman, NUJ, Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, told NAN that the turn-out of journalists for the exercise was encouraging, which reflected the commitment of media personnel in the war against the disease.

“The essence of hepatitis screening and subsidised vaccination is to promote healthy living amongst journalists.

“We have had unfortunate cases in the past, where we lose members due to hepatitis issues. For us promoting the health of our members and the general public is very critical.’’

Ogbeche disclosed that the union would pay for the first dose of the vaccine for 50 members, while the Mike Omotosho Foundation would pay for the second dose.

“We are confident that our members will take advantage of this, members need to realise that this is for their good.

“Hepatitis, like we all know, is a deadly killer and not taking the advantage we have now is double jeopardy,’’ he said.

He, therefore, called on journalists and the public to take advantage of several opportunities to be screened and vaccinated against hepatitis.