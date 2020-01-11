The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi said it viewed with great concern, the reported claim by Gov. Dave Umahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he also belonged to APC.

The governor was quoted to have told his audience at the Government House, Abakaliki, on Monday, January 6, that he was “100 per cent APC.” He had since denied the statement.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the APC state Executive Committee’s meeting on Friday in Abakiliki, the Chairman of the party, Chief Eze Nwachukwu, called on relevant authorities to investigate the claim.

He said that such an utterance by a top government office holder was capable of endangering the nation’s party democracy.

“The alleged bipartisan claim credited to our dear governor is capable of jeopardising the nation’s party democracy.

“There is no where it is provided in the Electoral Act for a person to belong to two political parties, especially one occupying an executive position.

“So, we view the comment with great concern because it is capable of truncating the country’s democracy,” Nwachukwu said.

He urged the general public to discountenance the governor’s claim.