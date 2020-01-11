Yoruba actress, Faithia Williams has struck Ambassadorial deal with Osedudu Special Skin Care.

The actress, who was formerly married to Saidi Balogun took to her Instagram page to announce that she had agreed to be an ambassador to Osedudu.

She wrote: “My name is …..Faithia Williams Balogun. As a skincare lover and especially a organic skincare enthusiast, i want every woman and infact every body to practice and enjoy a safe skincare regimen to ensure a healthy skin always

“Knowing that the skin is the largest organ in the body and that it is the first thing people notice about my appearance, I am particularly careful and very selective of what i use or encourage people to use on their skin.

“I am therefore very proud to state categorically that I have chosen to represent a brand that aligns with my beliefs on healthy and safe skincare always.

“I have chosen to represent the OSEDUDUSPECIALSKINCARE range as a BRAND AMBASSADOR AND INFLUENCER after being convinced of their genuineness, integrity and commitment to delivering a natural, organic and safe skincare products to the African woman all over the world

“The products are 100% safe, made from organic fruits, herbs and plants extract. With the oseduduspecialskincare range, you are ALWAYS assured of guranteed quality results. The product range cuts across all sexes and ages. We have products for pre/post natal, anti again, damaged skin, acne/blemished skin etc. They are affordable and deliver around the world in no time. Please join me in celebrating a new dawn for the African woman as I work with OSEDUDUSPECIAL Organic Skincare.”