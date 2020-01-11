Sheffield United and West Ham United open Week 22 at Bramall Lane on Friday evening.

However, Sheffield United climbed to fifth in the Premier League table on Friday with a win against West Ham.

John Fleck took advantage of a big mistake by substitute goalkeeper David Martin, latching on to his wayward pass to tee up Oli McBurnie to finish from close range after 53 minutes.

West Ham had an injury-time equaliser, but unluckily ruled out by Video Assistant Referee.

“VAR, VAR”, the home fans chanted as the final whistle sounded, with West Ham condemned to their first defeat under new manager David Moyes.

Sheffield are now 4 points behind Chelsea who are fourth on Premier League table, the lead could be extended to seven points, if the Blues conquer Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat to the Hammers also means they are now two points above the relegation zone and could drop into the bottom three if results go against them this weekend.

The teams playing on Saturday:

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (01: 30pm)

Chelsea v Burnley (04: 00pm)

Everton v Brighton (04: 00pm)

Leicester v Southampton (04: 00pm)

Manchester United v Norwich (04: 00pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (04: 00pm)

Tottenham v Liverpool (06.30pm)

The teams playing on Sunday:

Bournemouth v Watford (03.00pm)

Aston Villa v Manchester City (05.30pm)