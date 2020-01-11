Mrs Ebere Ania, a Media Aide in the office of Ebonyi Governor’s Wife, Mrs Rachel Umahi, has urged women to be resourceful for the benefit of their families and the society.

Ania made the call on Saturday while hailing the recent distribution of empowerment and relief items to women and the less privileged in the state by the governor’s wife.

According to her, resourcefulness will make the women contribute more to the welfare of their families.

The media aide said that the governor’s wife had through her empowerment initiatives under the family succour and upliftment programme improved the lives of women and the less privileged in the state.

“Her Excellency in her motherly love empowered women and the less privileged in the state which has made them self-sustaining and meaningful members of the society.

“During the last Christmas period, she visited the Alex Ekwueme-Federal Teaching Hospital (AE-FETHA) Abakaliki among others and distributed food items, cash, among others to patients and others in need.

“Women in the state should toe this line and be positively engaged especially in entrepreneurial ventures which the state government has made accessible to the people.

“This will enable them to contribute in enhancing their families’ financial and related well-being and assist those in need as the governor’s wife is presently doing,” she said.

She also advised women to be propagators of peace in their families as the security of the country starts from the homes.

“When conflicts are eliminated and peace guaranteed in the family, the larger society will experience peace and be more secure.

“Crime will drastically reduce because individuals will be products of peaceful and harmonious homes with regard for human life and rights of others.

“I also urge women to support the administration of Gov. David Umahi as it has developed the state’s infrastructure and adequately empowered the citizens among other strides.