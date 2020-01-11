Chinedu Ikedieze

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze who is popular for his funny roles with colleague Osita Iheme in films has acquired a home.

The 42-year-old took to social media to share the good news with a video of his new house.

#HOME 🙏🥂

