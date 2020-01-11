Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said wife and children of the President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), have the right to use the Presidential jet when they want.

Garba Shehu’s reaction followed the criticisms from some Nigerians over the decision of the President to allow his daughter, Hanan, to use the Presidential jet to attend a private function in Bauchi on Thursday.

Shehu noted that Hanan sought and received approval from her father who in turn informed the National Security Adviser.

Shehu said, “It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised. It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others. These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President.”