President Muhammadu Buhari is worming his way into the hearts of leaders in the South East zone of the country, even though he lost the vote in the five states to opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar in the February election.

Buhari’s love bait is the infrastructure improvement records that he has recorded in four years, better than 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The president’s cheerleader is Chief Eze Nwachukwu, chairman of the Ebonyi state, chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

Nwachukwu remarked on Friday that Buhari has represented a major departure compared with PDP presidents from 1999 till 2015.

“The major federal roads in South-East were abandoned for the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration.But it took Buhari and APC government less than four years to fix most of the roads”, Nwachukwu said.

He lauded Buhari for investing in the development of critical infrastructure in the South-East.

He said that it was not in doubt that Buhari and the APC-led government had improved physical infrastructure in the zone.

He cited the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu-Port Harcourt and Enugu-Abakaliki Expressways.

Nwachukwu also commended Buhari over the ongoing renovation at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and the construction of the second Niger Bridge.

He therefore called on the zone to rally support for Buhari’s administration in appreciation of its efforts to transform the area.

The chairman said that it was gratifying to know that the federal government had refunded the state the money it spent in the rehabilitation and construction of flyovers on federal roads.

“Work is at advanced level at the second Niger bridge used as political bait for the South-East by successive PDP governments courtesy of Buhari’s development programme in the zone.

“The FG has assured that work on the bridge will be completed and delivered by 2022 and the government is irrevocably committed to the promise.

“The Akanu Ibiam International Airport closed due to shabby construction work is currently undergoing renovation and will soon be opened for use.

“We use this platform to appeal to our people in the South-East to continue to support the president to steer the country to economic, political and social properity,” Nwachukwu said.

Nwachukwu also commended Buhari for approving the establishment of a Federal College of Education in Ebonyi.

He said that the gesture would address challenges faces in the training qualified teachers in the state.