Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, Vice-Chancellor, Bells University of Technology, Ota in Ogun, has advised students of the institution to desist from frivolous activities and spend their time wisely to actualise their set goals and visions.

Ojediran gave the advice at the 15th Matriculation Ceremony of the institution on Saturday in Ota.

886 students, comprising 609 undergraduates and 177 postgraduates were matriculated for 2019/2020 Session.

The vice-chancellor said that the advice became necessary for the new students so that they could key into the best of education, learning and necessary acquisition of skills provided by the institution.

He said that this would help them to become positive contributors to the larger society in the future.

“The institution urges you all to be focused because it has provided varied opportunity to acquire the necessary skills needed to succeed in the larger society.

“The university will also put them through the grind and be stretched to their limit to bring out the best and make them better persons in the future,” Ojediran said.

The don also said that the institution had provided holistic opportunity to build lifetime value and to chart a proper pathway for appropriate networking for a brighter future.

Ojediran advised the new students to adhere strictly to the institution’s rules and regulations without exception, saying that the university has a set of dos and don’ts put in place to guide the students.

The vice-chancellor said that the institution also has zero-tolerance for drug abuse and bullying either through cyberbullying or physical bullying.

Ojediran said that the management had approved on-the-spot tests for substance abuse, saying that any student found wanting or tested positive would bear the full brunt of the prescribed punishment.

He urged the parents to cooperate with the institution in bringing out the best out of their wards.