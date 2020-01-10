The Majority Whip in the U.S. House of Representatives; representing South Carolina’s 6th District, James E. Clyburn, has revealed that he met his wife while in jail after he was arrested during civil rights march.

The American politician of the Democratic Party made this revelation on his Twitter page on Thursday.

According to him, Emily Clyburn brought him food and ate with him. He later found out she knew him all along and had been plotting to meet him.

He tweeted: “I met my wife in jail after being arrested during a civil rights march. She brought me food and shared a hamburger with me. Turns out, she knew who I was and had been plotting to meet me for some time. We were married for 58 years.”

James Clyburn’s wife, Emily Clyburn died in September 2019 after 58 years of marriage. A Columbia, SC street has been renamed in her memory.

James Clyburn’s tweet narrating how he met his wife has gone viral after being liked by over 86. 4 K Twitter users.