Actress, movie producer and mum of one, Toyin Abraham has shut down her herbal business which she started around October 2019.

The Yoruba actress who had her son through a traditional herbal remedy after battling fertility issues, started the business a few months ago, to help other women with fertility issues have kids.

The traditional herbal product was being sold for N65, 000.

However, the actress has taken to social media to disclose she is closing the business down due to some structural disagreement with her partners.

Read her post below: