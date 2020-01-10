Tolu Oniru Demuren aka Toolz known for hosting The Midday Show on The Beat 99.9 FM clocks her 10th year in the station.

The 37-year-old mum of chairman and wife to Captain Tunde Demuren announced the good news on social media.

An award was presented to the curvy beauty to go with. Check on it here.

Read her message:

I’ve been in this industry for a second phewww!

Who would’ve thought that my first ever radio gig would last this long??

Grateful for everything!!

Thank you Megalectrics @thebeat999fm @chrisubosi @dayjeea (aka Terrorist)