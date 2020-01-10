By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and dancer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D has taken to social media to celebrate his Swedish wife, Carolina Wassmuth, who is a year older today.

Sharing a stunning photo of his wife on his Instagram page, the singer wrote: “Y’all help me wish my wife a happy birthday! Love you Bunzz! Not easy to keep up with me for so long!”

The pair got married in November 2018, and they have a son named Ethan.

May D rose to stardom 2011 after he got signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”. He later went on to found an independent record label known as Confam Entertainment on 25 September 2012.