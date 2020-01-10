Grammy nominee and Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has given a stern warning to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan to desist from running for president in 2023.

Seun warned him not to bother trying to run for president as Nigerians suffered terribly under his regime.

He gave the warning after the former president reportedly announced his intention to run for president in the next election.

The youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti took to his Twitter page to advised Jonathan to bury the plan.

He wrote; “U SAY AM O OR U NO SAY AM, NO EVEN TRY AM. NOT AFTER ALL D YRS OF SHUFFERING AND SHMILLING, INJUSTICE, KWARUPTION, ETC WEY WE GO TRU UNDER YUR GOVT. UNA STILL TINK WE B MUMU ABI, OK.”