By Jennifer Okundia

American singer, songwriter, actress, and television producer Selena Gomez presents her latest record for the new year tagged ”Rare,” directed by BRTHR.

Selena who became popular after appearing on the children’s series Barney & Friends seems to be sending Justin Bieber her final goodbyes through the ”Rare” lyrics after the duo dated off and on from 2010 till 2018 when Bieber later married Hailey Bieber in the same year.

Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

Baby

You’ve been so distant from me lately

And lately

Don’t even wanna call you baby

[Pre-Chorus]

Saw us gettin’ older (Older)

Burnin’ toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

[Chorus]

It feels like you don’t care

Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?

Always there

You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair

I don’t have it all

I’m not claiming to

But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah

And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

Selena’s previous songs: ”Look At Her Now, Lose You To Love Me” and now ”Rare” has the same theme of healing and moving on from hurts.

The 27-year old says: Rare is out now. After 4 years of highs and lows and everything in between, I’m so happy to share it with the world. I hope you take this record that means so much to me and make it your own, that the songs resonate with you beyond the music. Love you guys. Like crazy.