American singer, songwriter, actress, and television producer Selena Gomez presents her latest record for the new year tagged ”Rare,” directed by BRTHR.
Selena who became popular after appearing on the children’s series Barney & Friends seems to be sending Justin Bieber her final goodbyes through the ”Rare” lyrics after the duo dated off and on from 2010 till 2018 when Bieber later married Hailey Bieber in the same year.
Lyrics:
[Verse 1]
Baby
You’ve been so distant from me lately
And lately
Don’t even wanna call you baby
[Pre-Chorus]
Saw us gettin’ older (Older)
Burnin’ toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
[Chorus]
It feels like you don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
Selena’s previous songs: ”Look At Her Now, Lose You To Love Me” and now ”Rare” has the same theme of healing and moving on from hurts.
The 27-year old says: Rare is out now. After 4 years of highs and lows and everything in between, I’m so happy to share it with the world. I hope you take this record that means so much to me and make it your own, that the songs resonate with you beyond the music. Love you guys. Like crazy.
