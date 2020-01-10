House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump will be transmitted to the Senate next week, following up on her promise at a press briefing Thursday.

The California Democrat, refused to send over the articles after the House impeached Mr. Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on December 18.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler is tasked with preparing a resolution naming impeachment managers and send the articles over to the other chamber, which the House will vote on sometime next week.