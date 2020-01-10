Meghan Markle has gone back to Canada where she left baby Archie with a nanny as she and Harry returned to the UK for their royal exit announcement.

Daily Mail reports that the Duchess of Sussex flew back after spending just three days in UK, following their 7-week holiday, and left Harry to hold crisis talks with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William on their split from the Royal Family.

According to the report Meghan, 38, will rejoin eight-month-old Archie in Vancouver and is expected to stay there for the foreseeable future. While Harry, 35, is staying in Britain to host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw next week.

“It was only a flying visit for Meghan. She wanted to get back ‘home’ to Archie,” a Daily Mail source said.

A Buckingham Palace source revealed staff have been ordered to unravel difficulties resolving Meghan and Harry’s future as fast as possible.