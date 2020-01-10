Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday pledged the state’s continued support for the armed forces.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the state Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made the pledge at a Juma’at service to commemorate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, at Alausa, Ikeja.

He said that the government would continue to pray for and felicitate with the families and colleagues of fallen heroes.

According to him, the military has always been part of the state; hence, the government would always carry the armed forces along in its developmental plans.

He gave the assurance that the government would continue to support and pray for them.

“We are 100 per cent behind them, recognising their efforts constantly as they protect our territorial borders against insurgency.

“We also recognise their families and their needs which must be catered for,” he said.

The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said that the government had constantly been supporting the armed forces and would continue to do that.

“In the past years, thousands of help have been rendered to them, and I can assure you that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has graciously approved a lot of things for them for this year’s celebration and we will unfold them as the time comes,” she said.

The Commander, 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig-. Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi, said that the Lagos State Government had been supportive of the military.

He said that after Sanwo-Olu’s 100 days in office, the government made available some items which had been useful to the military in carrying out its work efficiently.

“They made some patrol vehicles available to the military, as well as some motorcycles for security purposes.

“The Lagos State Government has also been supportive of the Operation MESA,” he said.

According to Etsu-Ndagi, the government should continue to be supportive of the military to encourage it.

“I expect them to continue to show their support for the military especially as we are opening new fronts in Epe axis where we heard that kidnappers are relocating to.

“We would also want the government to support the maritime section probably through the maritime police.

“This will enable us to evict criminal elements hiding in creeks in Epe and its environs,” he said

The Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council, Col. Fola Akande (rtd), said that the legion would want the government to give more support for the members of the legion.

“We have many of them disabled, we have sick people, the aged and widows in the Lagos State.

“We have about 4,000 ex-servicemen that are not pensioners, we want the government to assist them.

“The presidency should assist us too.

“We have many of them in local government areas, they do not have money and accommodation,” he said.

Earlier, in his sermon, the Resident Imam, Hamzat Abdulrasak, urged prayers for fallen heroes and their families.

He called on Nigerians to show the families love.

Abdulrasak said that no matter the religion one practised, one should fulfill his purpose of existence by being faithful to God and doing the right things.

“We should be tolerant, faithful to His teachings, as every soul will give account.

“We should all remember that we would die someday,” he said.