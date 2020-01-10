By Richard Elesho

Justice Richard Olorunfemi of the Kogi State High Court 4 Thursday dismissed the motion for joinder in the case of the rightful owner of the Kogi People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship ticket between main challenger Abubakar Ibrahim and candidate Musa Wada.

Olorunfemi dismissed the motion seeking to join Adamawa State Governor Ahmed Fintiri and Eyitayo Jegede, Chairman and Secretary of the Kogi State PDP governorship primary committee respectively in the matter.

The court ruled that there was no problem with the PDP Governorship Primary Election Committee and its head, Ahmed Fintiri, standing as a whole, having been appointed by the PDP.

It noted that it would amount to an abuse to allow the parties to stand as separate individuals on the same matter and consequently struck out the application.

The PDP and INEC equally closed their defense, while Wada, the party’s flag bearer in the 16 November, 2019 governorship election was forced to close his defense having failed after several adjournments to produce his witnesses. The court said it cannot continue to wait endlessly.

The case was however adjourned for all the parties in the matter to submit their written addresses.

The main challenger to the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship ticket, Abubakar Ibrahim, is insisting that he is the rightful owner of the mandate.

The PDP primaries which produced Engr. Musa Wada witnessed a disruption during the process when gun men invaded the venue. The exercise was later completed in a guest house with the counting and announcement of votes.

The Kogi State Governorship election was held on November 16, 2019 with the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello winning a landslide victory.