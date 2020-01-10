Japan has asked Interpol for its cooperation in arresting the wife of former Nissan Motor Co., Chief Carlos Ghosn, local media reported on Friday.

The move came after Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Ghosn’s wife Carole, 53, on suspicion of perjury during a court appearance in 2019.

Investigators believe Carole, who is now in Lebanon with Ghosn who jumped bail and fled Japan in late December, may have destroyed evidence in connection with her husband’s case involving financial misconduct.

She is suspected of denying during a court appearance in Tokyo last April that she knew an acquaintance of Ghosn although she is believed to have had contacted the individual.

Prosecutors believe Carole met with Ghosn’s acquaintance and exchanged numerous messages with him following her husband’s arrest on Nov. 19, 2018.

Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon, meaning that Carole’s arrest may be unlikely as will Ghosn be handed over to Japan to face the charges against him, in spite of Japan petitioning Lebanon to cooperate.

The latest move by the prosecutors, however, is believed to be aimed at restricting Carole’s activities, sources close to the matter added.(Xinxua/NAN)