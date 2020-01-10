Some aged women and loyalists of former Senate president Dr. Bukola Saraki have explained why they cannot stop going to Ile Arugbo, the charity home of the late Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The aged women still visited Ile Arugbo last Friday and again on Thursday to receive gifts.

Four women in their 70s who spoke with newsmen at Ile Arugbo on Thursday said it’s the only place in Ilorin where their needs are catered for.

The women identified as Sarah Adebayo from Kwara south, Alhaja Saratu Raimi, Abibatu Suleiman, from Kwara central and Rachael Adebayo(JP) from Iyin Ekiti said that they have been visiting the place for about 40 years.

They said apart from the foodstuff and clothes that they normally received at Ile Arugbo, the late Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki also sponsored them on Hajj and Jerusalem pilgrimages.

The women expressed delight that the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki is following the footsteps of his father in this act of humanitarian gesture.

“Saraki had for about 40 years been using Ile Arugbo to distribute gifts to us, even during the military rule without any hindrance.

” The late Olusola Saraki was our benefactor who took good care of us during his lifetime. His son, Dr. Bukola Saraki is also following the footsteps of his late father in this regard,” Vanguard reports.

The women, in their hundreds and in high spirits, offered various prayer songs, asking God to grant Dr. Bukola Saraki a long life, sound health and victory over his adversaries.