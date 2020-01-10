Ghanaian rising Afrobeat artiste, Jesse K. Ofosu, popularly known as Jessey, has finally released his most anticipated single dubbed ‘Laka Laka.’

The potential hit song which means ”Lies” in the Ga dialect was produced and mixed by Gomez.

The song sees Jessey, pour his heart out on how he gave all his heart to one precious lady, thinking they could cope with their relationship struggles, but after all he gave her, she never showed appreciation.

He smoothly blends his voice with the beat on this masterpiece and it will get you nodding your head while stamping your feet.

He first started off with rap and later found interest in other genres like Afrobeat, Afro-Pop, Trap, etc. His versatility makes him exceptional and an artist to watch out for in the Ghanaian music industry.

Listen to ‘Laka Laka’ below.

Spotify iTunes Apple Music