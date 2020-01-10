The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State has warned driving school operators in the state against churning out unqualified drivers.

The Oyo State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, gave the warning on Friday during the annual party and award night organised by the Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN) in the state.

Chukwurah said operators of driving schools must ensure that applicants undergo full training before being given permission to go for test and acquire a licence.

She also said that applicants must not be allowed to stay at home while their names were being uploaded into the system by proxy.

“They must undergo proper training for 26 days, which is one hour per day, before issuing them a licence so as not to end up producing unqualified drivers on the road.

“Follow the right channel because truncating the normal channel will end up in a negative way and increase accidents on the road,” she said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Director, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYTMA), Ayoade Adeoye, called on the operators to ensure that they recruit qualified instructors.

Adeoyo also urged them to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Aina Olumuyiwa, called on members to always follow the right channel and shun unethical behaviour.

Olumuyiwa said the association had made a lot of progress in sanitising driving schools by sanctioning those producing fake certificates.

The chairman said that a lot of reforms were still on underway that would ensure that all applicants attended training, adding that many drivers on the road do not go through the driving school.

He called on members to operate with the fear of God and demonstrate a passion for the job so as to produce qualified drivers to reduce road traffic crashes.

Mr Toyin Ekundayo, a member of the association, called on the government to assist driving school operators with soft loans to enable them to acquire necessary facilities in their centres.

Ekundayo said this would make the learning environment conducive for the applicants.

An award was given to the FRSC Corps Marshall, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Chukwurah as well as other members of the association for their performance.