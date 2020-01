Nigerian actress Foluke Daramola is currently in Maryland, the United States on vacation with her two kids.

The curvy actor disclosed this on her timeline with a picture of her family in the snow.

She wrote:

Love from Maryland, it’s a snowy city here but loves it all the same 😍😍😍😘😘😘

#mothersduty

#motherhood

#mothering

Foluke is married to Kayode Salako.