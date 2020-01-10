The Ekiti Government, in partnership with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), is set to engage no fewer than 5,000 unemployed people across the state.

The people engaged would be placed on N20,000 monthly allowance for a Special Public Works (SPW) project.

Mr Lanre Ogunjobi, Director-General of Bureau of Employment, Labour and Productivity, made the disclosure in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, during a meeting with the NDE State Coordinator, Babatunde Alao, in his office.

Ogunjobi explained that the pilot programme would cover five local government areas in the state.

He added that Ekiti was one of the eight states in Nigeria that would benefit from the initiative, which was designed to empower people in rural areas.

The director-general said the beneficiaries would be recruited for manual labour during the 2020 dry season for a minimum of three months.

In his remarks, the state NDE coordinator urged people between the ages of 18 and 30 to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the programme to better their lots.

Alao said the jobs involved in the programme included drains clearing, rural feeder roads maintenance, street cleaning as well as clearing of school compounds, market places and health centres.

He further explained that no skills or formal education were required for the job.