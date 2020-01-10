Award-winning singer Davido has taken to his social media to celebrate his girlfriend, Chioma’s sister, Jennifer Rowland as she clocked new age today, with a calm birthday wishes.

Taken to his Insta Story, Davido posted a photo of her and addressed her as his ‘in-law’.

He wrote: “HBD my in-law”

It’s no longer news that Davido is set to wed Chioma after the loud proposal they had few months ago. He has made his intention known severally on social media and fans are just counting down to the special day he tagged: Assurance 2020.

Chioma also celebrated her sister by sharing photos of her on social media and wishing her all the best a day after her bestie’s birthday.