From February 28, 2020, “Who’s The Boss” will be in cinemas. The movie is by Inkblot Productions. Written and directed by Chinaza Onuzo whose writing credits include The Wedding Party 2, The Arbitration and The Set Up, “Who’s The Boss” promises to blow your minds.

This witty workplace drama follows Liah (Sharon Ooja) an overworked AD Agency Junior Executive whose work life is a living hell, thanks to her demanding boss Hauwa (Funke Akindele-Bello). To find sanity, Liah devises outlandish schemes, including inventing another boss – Lekan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and of course things go from bad to hilarious and crazy!

The star-studded cast comprises Funke Akindele-Bello, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Sharon Ooja, Segun Arinze, Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, Tayo Faniran and Bollylomo.