President Muhammadu Buhari went down memory lane Friday in Abuja while receiving in farewell audience the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

He told the outgoing Ambassador, His Excellency, Ba Abdarrahmane, that the affinity between Nigeria and Mauritania under his watch, dates back to when he was a military leader between January 1984 and August, 1985.

“I led Nigeria to stand with your country then, and even now, we still stand with you. The relationship is quite historic,” President Buhari said.

He thanked the Ambassador, who spent almost seven years here, for engendering a good relationship between the two countries, urging Mauritania to always present a united front to the international community.

Ambassador Abdarrahmane said he enjoyed his tour of duty in Nigeria, and would always remain an ambassador of goodwill.

“I love Nigeria and its people. I am going back with memories of the good relationship I have with the people,” he said.