President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Mrs Christiana Din on the occasion of her 80th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

The president, according to the statement, joined family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating God’s faithfulness in the life of the wife of the Chairman, Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, retired Captain Joseph Din.

Buhari, who quoted the popular saying, “behind every successful man there stands a woman”, thanked the celebrator for being an important part of the success story of the Din dynasty.

He also lauded her for promoting, at home and beyond, the values of hard work, good character and integrity.

The president wished the octogenarian ”many more birthdays in good health, joy and peace.”