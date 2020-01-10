A Brazil Supreme Court has overturned the order by a judge asking Netflix to remove the controversial movie where Jesus was depicted as gay.

The head of the Supreme Federal Court, Judge Antonio Diaz Toffoli rejected a decision to stop Netflix from showing the controversial movie, “The First Temptation of Christ”, depicting Jesus Christ in a gay relationship.

A Rio de Janeiro judge, Benedicto Abicair had ordered Netflix to remove the movie from its platform. But Netflix appealed the decision and Judge Antonio Diaz Toffoli supported Netflix’s appeal against banning the movie, AFP reports.

It denied the idea that the movie was insulting to Christians.

The judge said: “One cannot suppose that a humorous satire has the ability to weaken the values of the Christian faith, whose existence is traced back more than two thousand years, and which is the belief of the majority of Brazilian citizens.”