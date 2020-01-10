Two policemen and four soldiers have reportedly been kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The security officers were reported to have been attacked in an ambush near Auno village on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The insurgents who disguised in military uniforms were said to have mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans before taking away the hostages who were returning from a short break.

“Four military men were abducted in an 18 seater bus while two other policemen were abducted in a Gulf car,” TheCable quoted one of the sources.

However, Sagir Musa, army spokesperson, was not available to comment on the development.