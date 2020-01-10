Juventus Super Star, Cristiano Ronaldo is the toast of Twitterati today, even without kicking the ball in the last over 90 hours.

Ronaldo is trending with over 90,000 comments, few hours after Barcelona lost their hopes of claiming the Spanish Supercopa to Athletico Madrid in Jeddah.

This seems like an act of revenge from fans of Cristiano Ronaldo after Barcelona fans had mocked him for losing Super Copa Italia to Lazio.

Atletico came from behind to beat Barcelona 3-2.

Barca looked on course for a Sunday showdown against Real when they led Atletico 2-1 with nine minutes left but instead, it will be a Madrid derby in Saudi Arabia to decide who lifts the trophy.

Koke opened the scoring early into the second half of the semi-final clash at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Messi found an equaliser minutes later before Antoine Griezmann added Barca’s second.

Diego Simeone’s men continued to fight back and pulled level through Alvaro Morata, who converted from the spot-kick.

And Atletico sealed a sensational 3-2 victory after Angel Correa found the back of the net with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Atletico will now face arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Super Cup final on Sunday in Jeddah.

Some fans also accused Lionel Messi and other Barcelona players of bullying 20-year-old Portuguese wonderkid, Joao Felix(praised as next-Ronaldo), after he squared up with Barcelona captain before half-time with the score 0-0.

Looks like they’re trying to bully a kid #Disappointed https://t.co/KrvoLCk8RG — Arsène's Son 🎈 (@hughwizzy) January 9, 2020

One thing Ronaldo never does is attacking younger players. Both Messi and Suarez just attacked and pushed Joao Felix, absolutely disgusting! — ViniJrMadrid (@ViniJrMadrid7) January 9, 2020

However, Ronaldo made history on Monday against Cagliari by scoring his 36th hat-trick to Messi’s 34. With his latest achievement, many described the Portuguese star as a better player than Messi, when it comes to lifting their teams in difficult times.

Read some of the comments below:

Diego Simeone: “You can take Cristiano Ronaldo to a war and he’ll win it for you all alone, for Lionel Messi you need to bring all of his Barcelona teammates so he could actually do something.” pic.twitter.com/FV6014wvmi — 360Sources (@360Sources) January 10, 2020

If there would be football in the world beyond, I will still choose CR7 … #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/0mpILKmnVI — Loveth Ajima (@LovethLebechi) January 10, 2020

My Greatest of all time who who scored the first hat trick in the decade #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/oS2Ej23OsR — Little Eve (@LittleE16637923) January 9, 2020